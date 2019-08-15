Fayetteville Sex Offender Sentenced To More Than 12 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison without the possibility for parole on a child pornography charge.

Anthony Rhoden, 42, was sentenced to 10 years for one count of Accessing the Internet with Intent to View Child Pornography. He was sentenced to an additional two and a half years for committing the offense while on federal supervised release.

According to court records, in February 2018 Rhoden was on federal supervised release after being convicted of receiving child pornography.

When probation officers searched Rhoden’s motel room they located a cellphone, which he told them he used to search the internet for child porn.

Investigators found numerous images of child porn on the cellphone retrieved from Rhoden.

Rhoden was indicted in February 2019 and plead guilty in March 2019.

On Thursday (Aug. 15) Rhoden was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison followed by 25 years of supervised release.