Fort Smith Man Dies In Oklahoma Accident

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — A Fort Smith man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Sequoyah County on Thursday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Matt C. Hutchinson, 38, was driving his 2003 GMC pickup on Highway 141 southwest of Gans at 7:33 a.m. when the accident occurred.

Hutchinson ran off the road in a right curve and crossed County Road 4650, OHP said. He struck a ditch’s embankment, where the pickup came to rest.

Hutchinson was pinned in the vehicle about 40 minutes before he could be freed by OHP, Brent firefighters and Pafford EMS.

He was taken to Northeast Health Systems in Sallisaw, where he was pronounced dead from head injuries at 8:59 a.m., OHP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, OHP said.