Free WiFi Coming To Razorback Football Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Exciting things are coming to Donald W. Reynolds Stadium this football season.

There will be a new, stadium-wide WiFi system that will be available for every fan.

5NEWS went to the University of Arkansas campus today to see how students feel about the new offer.

"I think it’s super exciting that we’re getting WiFi at the stadium," UA student Hannah Barbaree said. "I’ll be enjoying the Razorback game and maybe want to post a Snapchat story or Instagram and it’s slow because there are so many people and it’s an inconvenience when your phone won’t work."

Along with better cellphone service, the Razorback Game Day app will include several interactive features including a digital T-shirt cannon.

UA student Gabe Kerr says he never misses a game. He thinks that better service will bring better energy to the stadium.

"Keeping that energy all the way through the game is important," Kerr said. "A lot of the time people will leave halfway through because they’re tired and being able to keep people engaged is important."

Along with more excitement, Kerr and his friends say they look forward to convenient communication.

When fans get to the game they can access the free WiFi by logging onto the stadium's network and completing a short registration.

The new WiFi system will begin this 2019 football season.