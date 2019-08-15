NFL Players Buy New Uniforms For Moffett Football Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — Three brothers who play in the NFL are sharing their generosity with students in a small Oklahoma community.

Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds donated new uniforms to the Moffett football team after the nonprofit "God's Pit Crew" shared the town's story.

This comes after the town of Moffett was devasted by the historic flooding.

God's Pit Crew is still in Moffett cleaning up the school and are spending over $250,000 in renovations.

If you'd like to donate, you can either go to the school directly and give donations to the organization, or you can visit the nonprofit's website and in the notes, write "Moffett School."