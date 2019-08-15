× Rogers Man Linked To 2018 Fatal Hit-And-Run In Springdale

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Rogers man linked to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Missouri woman last year in Springdale.

Jordan Killman, 29, was arrested Thursday (Aug. 15) in connection with leaving the scene of an injury accident and tampering with physical evidence — both Class D felonies.

Police said Killman struck Laura Garcia on Sept. 9, 2018, as she crossed Sunset Avenue west of Pleasant Street. Garcia, 33, was taken to a hospital but later died.

Investigators used surveillance footage to track the car — a silver Mazda — to Killman. They later determined Killman was driving the car, which had a large dent in the hood and another dent on the driver’s side door, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said the dent on the driver’s side door had “thereon clothing friction marks consistent with what (Garcia) was wearing at the time of the accident,” according to the affidavit.

Police also noted that Killman tried to sell the car on Facebook. An officer found that the car’s driver-side panel had been removed and reattached, as if someone had tried to repair it, according to the affidavit.

State law requires that drivers stop and render aid for accidents that result in injury or death, if the need for treatment is apparent, or if law enforcement has been contacted.

Killman was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond. He’s due Aug. 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.