Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens In Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark (KFSM) — The second medical marijuana dispensary in Northwest Arkansas opens today (Aug. 15).

The Source, in Bentonville, will open its doors to customers at 8 a.m.

The Source underwent two Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) inspections. According to the owner, the store failed the first one due to issues with software vendor.

Between the first failed inspection and opening day, The Source had a name change. It was previously known as AMS Patient Center.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville opened its doors last week to long lines.

The Source is located at 404 Razorback Drive in Bentonville.

Voters approved medical marijuana in Arkansas back in 2016 but few dispensaries have gone up in the state.