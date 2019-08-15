× Second Person Arrested After Man Found Outside Franklin Co. Courthouse With Stab Wounds

OZARK (KFSM) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested an Ozark man in a connection with a stabbing last month, when a man showed up bleeding at the Franklin County Courthouse.

Shanke Walker was in custody Thursday (Aug. 15) afternoon, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were immediately available.

Walker had been wanted for questioning after Charles Casey Fisher showed up at the courthouse bleeding from several stab wounds.

Fisher, 39, of Mulberry arrived at the courthouse on July 24 but struggled to inform police about the alleged attack.

Authorities later arrested Colby Hutchinson, 27, in connection with first-degree battery.