Three Men Sentenced To 50 Years Combined In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking In NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Three men have been sentenced to 50 years combined in federal prison followed by 11 years of supervised release for drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas.

According to court records, investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) along with local law enforcement began investigating the distribution of heroin and methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas and Northern Oklahoma after the death of an individual from a suspected heroin overdose.

The investigation led them to Vernon Williams, 50, Gabriel Whitener, 35, and Aaron Bevill, 37.

In 2018, undercover investigators purchased 91.4 grams of meth and 21.59 grams of heroin from Williams and Whitener.

In December 2018, Bevill drove Williams to California to pick up additional amounts of the controlled substances.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) stopped the pair on their way back to Northwest Arkansas. As they searched the vehicle they found 6.2 grams of meth, 175.5 grams of heroin and 883.9 grams of marijuana.

The three men were indicted in February 2019 and pled guilty in May 2019.

Williams, of Watts, Oklahoma, was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 14) to over 20 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Whitener, of Watts, Oklahoma, was sentenced Wednesday (Aug. 14) to over 17 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Bevill, of Bentonville, Arkansas, was sentenced this week to over 12 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.