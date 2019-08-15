Tracking Afternoon Thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered thunderstorms have developed with daytime heating across NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area. These storms will have a wind damage potential as well as very heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms are expected to fade with the loss of daytime heating.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible with any complexes moving in from the northwest for the next several nights. These storms will fade during sunrise leaving boundaries that become reactivated with daytime heating. For Friday, Saturday, & Sunday expect a chance for rain early as thunderstorm complexes decay and then another chance for storms from 2pm-6pm with daytime heating.

-Garrett