Arkansas Dismisses Gabe Osabuohien From Basketball Team

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The turnover of the Arkansas basketball roster has continued as forward Gabe Osabuohien has been dismissed from the program.

The Razorbacks announced the decision on Wednesday morning to let the would be junior go.

“We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court,” Musselman said. “After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well.”

Osabuohien played in 54 games for the Hogs over two seasons with eight starts. The Toronto, Canada native averaged 2.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game, shooting and posting career numbers of 34% shooting and just over 17% from three point range. He appeared in all 34 games for the Razorbacks last season.