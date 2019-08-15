University Of Arkansas Move-In Could Affect Travel Time Around Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas students will be moving onto campus starting today (Aug. 15) and going through Monday.

With parents and students on campus, traffic could be affected.

A section of Stadium Drive will be closed while students are moving in. The section between the Clinton Drive and Leroy Pond Drive roundabouts will be closed, but the roundabouts will be available for turning around.

The city, university and Fayetteville High School are asking people who travel in the area to allow for extra travel time.

Classes at the University of Arkansas will begin on Aug. 26.

