Walmart Call Center Opens In Springdale; Provides Glimpse Of Retailer’s ‘Next Generation’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (TB&P) — The construction of Walmart’s new corporate campus in Bentonville will take years to be achieved, and is just now in the early stages of development.

On Wednesday (Aug. 14), company officials provided a glimpse into what some elements of that design may one day look like.

Walmart held a grand opening for its new contact center at 2800 S. Thompson St. in Springdale.

Employees have been working there for the past three weeks, following the completion of a massive remodel of a 130,000-square-foot building that was once a Sam’s Club store. It was most recently a layout center for Sam’s Club.

Company officials did not disclose the investment amount for the project. Nabholz Construction Corp. of Rogers used a building permit valued at $11.8 million to complete the redesign. Nielsen Architecture in Bentonville was the architect.

“This feels like ‘new’ Walmart; this feels like the next generation,” said Mark Ibbotson, the executive vice president of U.S. central operations, who also heads up the retailer’s realty division.

“This facility is commensurate with the people who work in it. If we are going to invest in our people, this is how we’re going to do it.”

