Traffic Stopped As Armed Officers Conduct Welfare Check At Home In Fort Smith

Video courtesy: Shannon McGill

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Officers have stopped traffic on Geren Rd. and Lookout Dr. in Fort Smith as they conduct a welfare check.

According to neighbors, several detectives wearing bulletproof vests were seen in the front yard of a house on Geren Rd. around 12 p.m. Friday (Aug. 16).

Officer Aric Mitchell with Fort Smith Police says they are conducting a welfare check. Officers are on the scene seeing to the safety of the individual.

Several officers were seen carrying rifles near the house.

Schools are currently trying to reroute buses at this time.

No other information is available at this time.

