Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Stops In Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped in Little Rock on Thursday.

Klobuchar started her day with a press conference in which she discussed gun reform, according to our Little Rock CNN affiliate KATV Channel 7. She ended the day with supporters at South on Main for a rally and dinner in the downtown Little Rock restaurant.

She spoke of bridging the divide between rural and urban areas in several states, including Arkansas. Klobuchar said she’s running on several issues, including affordable healthcare, online consumer protection and immigration reform.

The Arkansas GOP responded with a statement Thursday that said, in part, “From a political standpoint, this move screams inexperience on behalf of her staff and is a clear sign that the Klobuchar campaign is doomed to fail if it has not already.”

