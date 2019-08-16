Euper Lane Elementary School Alerts Parents Of Possible Mold Spores

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Students at Euper Elementary School were sent home Friday (Aug. 16) with letters addressing concerns about possible mold spores in the building after months of warm, wet weather.

The letter, signed by Principal Gina Mann, states that heavy rains last spring and high humidity levels throughout the summer have caused “particular” challenges the school is now dealing with.

It does not go into detail about what challenges the school is facing, but it does state what has been done to help with “moisture control” and “mold spores” that may be present.

The school says the quality of the air in the building is being tested periodically and drains have been installed where water pools around HVAC units. Additional tubing will be added to HVAC units to help eliminate “any mold spores which may be present.”

Each air-conditioning unit is being evaluated to find the best solutions to reducing the amount of “excess moisture present,” according to the letter.

The letter also says “a dust management team has treated the ductwork in the building to eliminate any possible growth in these spaces.”

It did not address if there were any “growths” found in the building.

The district said it placed dehumidifiers and fans in high humidity areas to try to better control the moisture in the air.

Mann also writes that data logger devices have been installed to monitor temperature, dew point and humidity 24 hours a day, and a specialist has inspected the entire building to come up with a long-term management plan.

“Our first priority is to ensure the safety of our children, and we are committed to implementing a long-term, efficient, and comprehensive set of strategies to control moisture in our building more effectively,” Mann wrote.

