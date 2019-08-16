× Fayetteville Medical Marijuana Dispensary Requests Final Inspection From State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Owners of Acanza Health Group have requested a final inspection from Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board, according to Scott Hardin, a spokesperson with the state.

If they pass the inspection, Acanza Health Group is one step closer to becoming the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Fayetteville.

The date of the inspection has not been set yet, according to Hardin. The owners of Acanza Health Group would like to open by early September.

Acanza Health Group is located on McConnel Avenue, near the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Valentine Holdings, another proposed medical marijuana dispensary in Fayetteville, has yet to request an inspection.

An inspection covers all structural, security and software aspects of the dispensary, according to Doralee Chandler, ABC director.

Once a dispensary passes inspection, Chandler will issue a letter authorizing the initiation of operations.

Chandler said last month ABC’s goal is to “authorize the dispensaries to initiate operations immediately upon receipt of satisfactory assurances they can provide quality services to the resident of the State of Arkansas.”

Two medical marijuana dispensaries opened in Bentonville earlier this month.