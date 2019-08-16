Little Rock Man Accused Of Robbing 102-Year-Old Woman

Posted 12:43 pm, August 16, 2019, by

Darmyrisu Rivers. Photo Courtesy: KATV & Pulaski County Jail

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man has been arrested on accusations that he robbed a 102-year-old woman Thursday.

Katherine Stanick said she was getting in her vehicle in the area of Rodney Parham Road and Reservoir Road when a man grabbed her purse and fled about 12:08 p.m., according to a police report. Medics treated her at the scene for a minor injury to her right arm.

Officers later stopped a Jeep Grand Cherokee in which the suspected thief was traveling, according to the report. Darmyrius Rivers, 25, was arrested.

Rivers was charged with robbery, theft of property and second-degree battery. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Friday.

