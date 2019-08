Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALMA, Ark. (KFSM) — The Alma Police Department announced Friday (Aug. 16) Interim Police Chief Jeff Pointer has been appointed the permanent police chief.

Pointer started out as a dispatcher, worked patrol, and has held the ranks of patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

His new role goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Pointer has taken the permanent chief position after Russell White retired from the position after 25 years.