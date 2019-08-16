× Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke Coming To Fayetteville For Rally Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming to Fayetteville this weekend.

O’Rourke will attend the Fayetteville Rally With Beto on Sunday (Aug. 18) from noon-2 p.m. at the Razorback Gardens, 500 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville.

According to a message on O’Rourke’s website, the Texas congressman is traveling to cities and towns across the country to introduce himself and to hear from people about “the ways we can move this country forward.”

O’Rourke is one of what was 24 candidates running on the Democratic ticket for president. The number dropped to 23 briefly on Thursday when former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper dropped out, but Mosie Boyd of the True Grit Law Firm in Fort Smith announced Wednesday (Aug. 14) that she would run for president. She has submitted the paperwork.

On the Republican side, only two candidates have declared: President Trump and former governor of Massachusetts Bill Weld.