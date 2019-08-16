Preview: LeFlore County Brave The Mud Run

Posted 6:12 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 06:22PM, August 16, 2019

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — It’s time to get muddy for a good cause, as the 7th annual Brave the Mud Run in LeFlore County begins Saturday (Aug. 17).

It’s the Women’s Crisis Services’ biggest fundraiser.

The 5K obstacle course will have you climbing over hay, wading through creeks, and slipping and sliding through the mud.

“We do a lot of work in the community. We work with victims of domestic violence. We work with victims of sexual assault, stalking. It’s something not a lot of people talk about so we are really out there in the community,” said Bethany Turner, community coordinator.

So far this year 350 people are registered to take part in the course.
“What we use the mud run money for is the things that state funding doesn’t cover. Transportation for our women, medicine for our women and kids that not covered. We have a lot of people come in with no insurance,” said Deanna Chancellor, Women’s Crisis Services Executive Director.

It’s not just women and children who get help though.

“We serve everyone. We serve anybody regardless of gender, nationality, anything,” Chancellor said.

At the end of the race, awards will be given to the top three male and female individuals, plus teams. Children under 12 must complete the course with an adult.

Registration is still open. You can sign up until the race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the LeFlore County fairgrounds.

