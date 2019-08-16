Preview: LeFlore County Brave The Mud Run

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — It’s time to get muddy for a good cause, as the 7th annual Brave the Mud Run in LeFlore County begins Saturday (Aug. 17).
It’s the Women’s Crisis Services’ biggest fundraiser.
The 5K obstacle course will have you climbing over hay, wading through creeks, and slipping and sliding through the mud.
“We do a lot of work in the community. We work with victims of domestic violence. We work with victims of sexual assault, stalking. It’s something not a lot of people talk about so we are really out there in the community,” said Bethany Turner, community coordinator.
It’s not just women and children who get help though.
At the end of the race, awards will be given to the top three male and female individuals, plus teams. Children under 12 must complete the course with an adult.
Registration is still open. You can sign up until the race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the LeFlore County fairgrounds.