Racing Commission Puts Pope County Casino Bids Back On Roulette Wheel

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The proposed $225 million Pope County casino parlay is back on again, so says the seven commissioners at the Arkansas Racing Commission.

The Arkansas Racing Commission on Thursday (Aug. 15) kicked off a special meeting by denying a lone appeal from Gulfport, Miss.-based Gulfside Casino Partnership to build a multimillion-dollar hotel and gambling complex in Pope County.

They later ended the meeting by reopening a new 90-day application period for new casino bids for the county after five proposals were summarily rejected by the panel two months ago.

The Commission’s decisions, which occurred at an overflow meeting at the gaming agency’s headquarters just west of the State Capitol, took place amid a flurry of activity this week.

The seven-person regulatory panel made quick work of an appeal by the Gulf Coast casino operator to restart its original proposal to build a $250 million, three-phase hotel and gaming development in the bedroom community about a 90-minute drive northwest of Little Rock.

