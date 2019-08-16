Roland Robbery Suspects Sought In Sallisaw In Hit And Run

Posted 11:06 am, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, August 16, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Two suspects in a robbery out of Roland are now suspected of fleeing a hit-and-run accident in Sallisaw the day before.

Sallisaw Police said they were called to a hit-and-run accident at North Oak Street and West Cherokee Avenue on Saturday (Aug. 10).

The suspect vehicle that fled was described as a gray Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma tag and several large sections of chipped paint on the front bumper, police said. The tag turned out to be stolen, police said.

Sallisaw Police were later notified by Roland Police Officer Chris Waters that the suspects and their vehicle matched the descriptions of those in a robbery at Cherokee Nation Casino in Roland on Sunday (Aug. 11).

If anyone has information on who the people are or on where to find them or the vehicle, they are asked to call Sallisaw Police Lt. Detective John Owens at (918) 775-4141, or Roland Police Investigator Chris Waters at (918) 427-3252.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.