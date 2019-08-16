Roland Robbery Suspects Sought In Sallisaw In Hit And Run

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Two suspects in a robbery out of Roland are now suspected of fleeing a hit-and-run accident in Sallisaw the day before.

Sallisaw Police said they were called to a hit-and-run accident at North Oak Street and West Cherokee Avenue on Saturday (Aug. 10).

The suspect vehicle that fled was described as a gray Nissan Altima with an Oklahoma tag and several large sections of chipped paint on the front bumper, police said. The tag turned out to be stolen, police said.

Sallisaw Police were later notified by Roland Police Officer Chris Waters that the suspects and their vehicle matched the descriptions of those in a robbery at Cherokee Nation Casino in Roland on Sunday (Aug. 11).

If anyone has information on who the people are or on where to find them or the vehicle, they are asked to call Sallisaw Police Lt. Detective John Owens at (918) 775-4141, or Roland Police Investigator Chris Waters at (918) 427-3252.