× Tyson Recalls Weaver Chicken Patties Over Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Tyson Foods is recalling 39,078 pounds of frozen chicken patties over concerns they may be contaminated with foreign matter.

The recall was announced by the United States Department of Agriculture and covers Weaver brand frozen chicken patties in the 26-ounce bags. The products should have a “used by” date of “Jan312020” (Jan. 31, 2020). The packages will have the following lot codes: 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600. The package should also have an establishment number of “P-13456.”

The packages were shipped nationwide to retailers, the USDA said.

Tyson informed the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of complaints by customers and initiated the recall.

Anyone concerned about illness or injury should contact their health-care provider, the USDA said.

Those who have purchased the products are urged to throw the products away or return them to the store for a refund.

More information is available on the FSIS recalls website.