Bentonville-Based Airport Awarded Southwest Region Airport of the Year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Bentonville-based airport Louise M. Thaden Field has been awarded "Southwest Region Airport of the Year" by the Federal Aviation Administration. The southwest region consists of the states Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Texas, and New Mexico, all of which add up to an approximate 750 airports.

This award recognizes the airport for hard work and commitment toward safer runways, reducing back taxing and accommodating additional aircraft of all sorts.

"Today is a celebration of a couple of things. Firstly, it is National Aviation Day, and also we are here to celebrate an award for Thaden Field here in Bentonville for winning the southwest region's FA's Airport of the Year for 2018," says Aviation Director of Runway Chad Cox.

They celebrated Saturday (Aug. 17) with a ceremony and family-friendly events.

Saturday's event also celebrated the efforts to make aviation approachable and provided opportunities for those who have always had an interest in flying.