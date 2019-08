CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — Henry Ross of Chester was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday (Aug 16) after pleading guilty to raping a minor.

Ross pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual indecency with a minor, and sexual grooming of a child, according to Crawford County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rinda Baker.

Ross will be serving 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and has potentially 58 years of probation upon release.