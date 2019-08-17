Former Fayetteville VA Pathologist Accused Of Working While Impaired Arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A former pathologist accused of working while impaired at a Fayetteville VA hospital has been booked into the Washington County Jail.

Dr. Robert Levy, 53, was booked into jail Saturday (Aug. 17) at 9:15 a.m. According to the Washington County Jail inmate roster, he is being held for federal authorities. It’s unclear at this time what charges he will be facing.

A press conference concerning his arrest will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Fayetteville on Tuesday, August 20, by U.S. Attorney Dak Kees.

The former pathologist has denied being impaired on duty amid an investigation at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks into more than 30,000 of his cases dating back to 2005. Reviews showed 3,007 of those cases showed an error or misdiagnosis.

A Veterans Affairs Medical Center personnel said as many as 12 veteran deaths may have been linked to Levy’s actions back in January.

Levy was fired from the VA in the spring of 2018.

Levy told the Associated Press that the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks fired him as Chief of Pathology because of a DUI which was ultimately dismissed. He acknowledged that he once showed up to work at the Fayetteville clinic drunk in 2016, but he denies working while impaired.

Online records don’t show if he has an attorney.

Check back for updates to this developing story.