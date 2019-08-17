Magazine Returns Numbers, Experience With Sights Set On Deep Playoff Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAGAZINE (KFSM) - Making it to the playoffs is one thing. Making a run is another.

It was a bittersweet end to the season for Magazine who clinched a spot in the playoffs but got knocked out the second round.

"We let some get away from us that shouldn't have happened, and we know that," head coach Doug Powell remembered. "We've got to be focused every game. To accomplish your goals, you have to."

The offseason has consisted of keeping the momentum up so Magazine can enter the new season stronger than ever.

"We've put in a lot of work, and we're ready to play," said senior fullback Caleb Hyatt. "We're ready for week one against Bigelow."

"Mindset is winning," quarterback Xeng Yeng added. "Winning every game. In and out."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What goes beyond the talent of the Rattlers is the time the team has played together at a high level.

"There's no substitute for experience. Especially good experience, and last year we had a pretty good season," Coach Powell mentioned. "Bitter ending. That helps you in the offseason. It gives these guys something to build on and work towards."

"It's helped us a whole lot," Yeng added. "If we didn't have the experienced people we have now, I don't know what would've happened."

Tied together with a tight-knit brotherhood, Magazine is ready to show they're a force in the 2A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We have great leadership. Some of these guys, they've won up through there. They're a big reason we had the season we had last year," Coach Powell explained. "They have had to perform when they were underclassmen. Now, I've got some of those guys as seniors. You can't replace that."

"The people, it's like a family," Hyatt added. "We're all really close. We all get along."

After laying a solid foundation, now it's about execution and taking Magazine to new heights.

"We have a lot of good players coming back, so we've got something to work on," Coach Powell said. "A little more than we have in the past. We're trying to get some of our new guys and young guys caught up to speed. Hopefully get them caught up so they can get in and help us a little more. Give us a little more depth. Maybe not have to play some of our guys both ways as much - something that we haven't been able to do in 7-8 years."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Magazine opens its season August 30th against Bigelow. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.