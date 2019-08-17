Man Shoots Taco Bell Employee After Asked To Pull Forward In Drive-Thru

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla (KFOR) – A verbal altercation between a customer and employee at a northwest Oklahoma City Taco Bell landed the employee in the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say they were called to the Taco Bell at 23rd and May around 1 a.m. Saturday.

The employee was shot in the leg after asking the customer to pull forward in the drive-thru.

The customer argued, but eventually pulled forward, and that’s when he pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.