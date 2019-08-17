Moms Demand Action To Hold Gun Reform Rally In Little Rock, Beto O’Rourke To Attend

One group of moms are saying they’ve had enough of the gun violence in the United States.

The Arkansas chapter of Moms Demand Action is calling on senators and local lawmakers to pass gun safety measures.

“Our organization has conservatives, has liberals, has democrats, has republicans, has gun owners, has hunters, has sport shooters,” Moms Demand Action member Kate Fletcher said.

Members of Moms Demand Action were there when Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stopped in Little Rock to .

“Anyone who is willing to speak out and use their voice to talk about the evidence-based approaches that we know will improve gun safety in our country–we’re going to be there and support them,” she said.

Fletcher said their diverse group is able to find consensus on this hotly-debated issue.

“When we sit down and speak with people one on one, and all the rhetoric and noise disappears, we agree on 90 percent of what we’re talking about,” she said.

Fletcher said the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School is what motivated her to act.

“There was a night I was holding my daughter, and I thought about those precious children and what happened, and then I started getting angry because we could have prevented it.”

In Arkansas, the CDC reported in 2017. The CDC reports Arkansas had the of gun deaths in the country in 2017.

“One law will not stop everything,” Fletcher said. “But no laws won’t stop anything.”

Saturday afternoon Moms Demand Action will be holding a rally on the steps of the Capitol to ask lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation. Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, as well as local lawmakers will be speaking at the rally. It begins at 2 p.m.