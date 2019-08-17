New Coach Elevates Huntsville To New Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE (KFSM) - After 15 years as the defensive coordinator, Matt Williams takes over the Huntsville Eagles on a mission to make a difference.

"He wants to change the culture around here," defensive end/guard Colby Shepherd said of the first-year head man. "We've had a lot of losing the past few years. We want to turn that around, win a few games, and look good while we're doing it."

"That's our whole message this off-season and going into the summer - is just the culture and changing how we do things and how we approach things and how we think," Coach Williams mentioned of the adjustments.

Creating a brotherhood has helped motivate Huntsville to be more than what they've been in the past.

"We all think we're a big family and we try our hardest out there," Colby explained.

"From last season to this season, the adjustment's been so much better," added linebacker/tight end Kolton Shepherd. "We've had a lot more numbers from last season and we've had a lot more enthusiasm from last season. We have more hope."

Knowing the Eagles have the ability is only have the battle. Putting it into play on the field is what needs to come next.

"We're in control of ourselves, and that's what we tell them all the time," Coach Williams said. "All we can do is control what we do and control how much better we get every day."

"They'll expect a lot more energy and they'll get that from all of us," Kolton concluded. "We're going to have a winning season this season."

Huntsville opens its season September 6th at Gentry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM.