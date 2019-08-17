The Rocky Horror Show Returns To NWA In September

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rocky Horror Show, the musical that inspired the hit movie, will return to Northwest Arkansas this September.

The Arkansas Public Theatre (APT) will present the musical. Show dates include September 13-15, 19-22 and 26-29. Curtain time for Thursday thru Saturday performances is 8 p.m. with Sunday performances starting at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at the historic Victory Theater in Rogers.

Information about ticket prices can be found here. You can also call the APT Box Office at 479-631-8988 for more information.

“BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!!! The midnight movie your parents didn’t want you to see comes to glorious life on stage in this hilarious and campy musical which inspired the movie. All your friends are here—Frank N. Furter, Brad, Janet, Magenta, Riff Raff, Columbia, Rocky, Eddie, Dr. Scott and the Criminologist plus some local celebrity guest stars. Come do the TIME WARP again! This production contains adult language and content and is recommended for mature audiences.”