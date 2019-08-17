WATCH: Heat Sticks Around, Early Sunday Rain

The current weather pattern continues to provide heat, humidity and overnight storm complexes. The pattern changes by mid to late week bringing in rain and relief from the heat.

Heat advisories are in effect this afternoon across Eastern Oklahoma. While there are no advisories/warnings for Arkansas, the heat can still be dangerous.

RAIN CHANCES

A stray shower is possible this morning as a system to the north moves closer towards us. Overall, it will be mainly sunny with a few clouds today.

If rain develops in central Oklahoma, it may progress towards us and provide some rain early Sunday morning.

With the weather pattern, another round of rain is possible late Sunday into Monday morning.

The exact timing of the rain and amounts are difficult to pinpoint as of Saturday morning. The complexes may fizzle out before they reach us.

-Sabrina