Democrat Beto O’Rourke Says El Paso Tragedy Has Given Him More ‘Urgency’ In Presidential Bid

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke spoke with groups on two sides of the gun access debate on Saturday (Aug. 17) before delivering a nighttime speech to Arkansas Democrats to reach out to every voter possible.

In state to address the Democratic Party of Arkansas’ annual Clinton Day Dinner in Little Rock, O’Rourke spent a busy Saturday at a gun trade expo in Conway, a Mom’s Demand rally at the state capitol, and a Latino supermarket.

O’Rourke, who re-started his paused Presidential campaign this week, talked frequently about the gun assault at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people in the former Congressman’s hometown. He said he “sees more clearly” what his role in the 2020 Presidential election will be.

“I don’t think that I truly appreciated the consequence and the cost of Donald Trump until someone who was inspired by his very hateful rhetoric – his warnings of invasions and Hispanics and immigrants and Mexicans coming into this country – drove 600 miles from Allen, Texas to El Paso, Texas, opened fire with an AK-47 in a Walmart and killed 22 people and injured dozens more,” O’Rourke said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with Talk Business & Politics Roby Brock.

