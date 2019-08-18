Democrat Beto O’Rourke Visits Fayetteville For Campaign Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Democratic Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke was surrounded by voters at the Razorback Gardens on the University of Arkansas campus Sunday (Aug. 18) in Fayetteville.

O'Rourke's rally brought in hundreds of supporters from the area, as well as people who said they were there to listen to his plans and stance with an open mind.

He greeted the crowd by requesting a Hog Call, which everyone happily joined in on.

O'Rourke returns after putting a pause on campaigning to visit his hometown of El Paso, Texas where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart.

The Presidential hopeful also spoke in Little Rock and visited a gun show in Conway, Arkansas on Saturday (Aug. 17).

"We've got to stop selling weapons of war. And the millions of weapons that are out there we need to bring them off the streets." O'Rourke said.

The former Congressman released a gun control plan that included mandatory buyback of assault weapons days earlier.

He touched on student loan forgiveness and how he plans to help Americans with education.

O'Rourke said his campaign is about visiting parts of the country that are often unvisited by Presidential candidates.

"The folks in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Norman is just as important as anyone else anywhere else in the country. We are showing up for everyone," O'Rourke said.

O'Rourke will be in rallying in Oklahoma in the upcoming days in search of the Democratic party's bid. Despite the millions of campaign dollars his opponents have, he says he's pushing on.

The latest polls show O'Rourke trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.

Some of those that came out to the rally told 5NEWS they appreciated O'Rourke stopping in Fayetteville.

"I am so appreciative that he's here and I get to be apart of this," President of University of Arkansas Young Democrats Michah Wallace said.

Many in attendance braved thunderstorms just to hear him speak.

"I'm just hoping that more voters will be energized and know that it does matter whenever you're voting in Arkansas. And that people still do need to be active even though we're in a smaller state. Our votes still do count even if we have a red state," Alyssa Allen said.