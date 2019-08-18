× Deon Stewart To Miss Season Due To Torn ACL

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Throughout fall camp, the Arkansas coaching staff has emphasized the need for freshmen wide receivers to step up. Now, the need becomes more critical with reports of the loss of fifth-year veteran Deon Stewart.

Stewart tore his ACL in the Razorbacks’ second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday and is expect to miss the entirety of the 2019 season.

Adversity. — Deon Stewart (@DeonStewartx) August 17, 2019

Stewart tweeted out Saturday night hinting that the injury may be worse than originally expected.

Last year, Stewart caught 22 passes for 178 yards. He also made an impact on special teams, returning nine punts for 91 yards.