Car Crash In Fayetteville Leaves Woman Dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville woman is dead after a car crash on Wedington Drive and Hwy 16 late Saturday (Aug. 17) night, according to Arkansas State Police.

35-year-old Heather Rochelle Patrick was heading eastbound on West Wedington Drive when she crossed the centerline and struck 68-year-old Randal Warren Ganyo.

Patrick was pronounced dead, and Ganyo was taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center.

The road conditions were marked as dry by Arkansas State Police.

What caused Patrick to cross the centerline is still under investigation.