FBI Says Missing Indiana Teen Found Safe In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — A 16-year-old girl from Indiana considered to be in extreme danger has been found safe in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the FBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for Madison Elizabeth Eddlemon after her car was found deserted in Crown Point, Indiana, on Friday (Aug. 16). Her family said they last spoke to her at 9 p.m. that night, according to our affiliate WGN-TV.

Officials said the teen was with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, who her family has a protective order against for stalking, WGN reports.

Curry-Fishtorn has been taken into custody.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office worked with the FBI in Little Rock to recover Eddlemon.