Isolated Shower Tonight, Heat Ramps Up This Week

A passing shower or storm is possible Sunday night and into very early Monday morning. The forecast looks a lot drier for the work week with temperatures returning to the 90s (heat index values over 100 degrees).

VIDEO FORECAST

MONDAY FORECAST

There is a chance for a leftover shower to pass by mainly before sunrise. Otherwise dry conditions are expected for Monday as highs climb quickly into the 90s.

Monday’s Highs:

Monday’s Feel Like Temperatures (Heat Advisories likely for Monday afternoon):

LOOKING AHEAD: Slightly Cooler Air By Wed/Thu

A few small storm systems are expected to sweep across the Ozarks giving small rain chances throughout the end of this upcoming week. The extra cloud cover should be able to cool us down a bit from the 90s to the upper 80s.

The humidity will still be high, but it may be slightly lower than Monday and Tuesday’s mugginess.

-Matt