Moffett Churches And Community Unite In Journey to Recover From Historic Flooding

MOFFETT, Okla. (KFSM) — Three months after historic flooding that strongly impacted the city of Moffett, three churches of their community come together.

The churches New Morning Star Baptist Church, Full Gospel Church, and Moffett Street Baptist Church came together for a joint service on Sunday (Aug. 18)

The churches welcomed community members to come and show their support as they continue their efforts to recover from the flood that made history in Moffett.

“I don`t know if you noticed the sign when you came in it says community church. And we use that because there is New Morning Star Baptist Church that’s down the road, there is the Full Gospel church that right up the street. There is this street, the Moffett Baptist Church and so what we`ve done is that all three came together as a community.” Says Pastor Harold Yates as he introduces the churches that came together for this cause.

The flooding that took place in May reached as high as 6 feet before the river crested engulfing the entire city of Moffett.