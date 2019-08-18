Nancy Parker, New Orleans TV anchor known for hard news with heart, dies in plane crash

Posted 9:35 am, August 18, 2019, by

(CBS)– New Orleans TV anchor Nancy Parker died in a fatal plane crash along side pilot Franklin Augustus on Friday, according to Mayor of New Orleans. The small aircraft went down in a field near New Orleans Lakefront Airport, CBS affiliate New Orleans WWL-TV reports.

The award-winning anchor was working on a story about a pilot whose work included helping at-risk youth when the fatal crash occurred. Parker spent 25 years as a broadcast journalist at WVUE Fox 8 and earned a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news but with tremendous heart, according to WWL-TV.

Parker was also active in the community as a speaker and active supporter of dozens of non-profits as well as community groups.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement expressing admiration for Parker’s work as a reporter. “She told it to us straight, but with a combination of professionalism, intelligence, warmth and grace we may never experience again. New Orleans did not just lose a five-time Emmy-winning journalist, or a familiar, comforting face on our TV screens. We lost a loving mother of three, a beautiful human being, and an invaluable member of our community,” Cantrell said.

To read the full CBS Article, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.