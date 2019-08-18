Nancy Parker, New Orleans TV anchor known for hard news with heart, dies in plane crash

(CBS)– New Orleans TV anchor Nancy Parker died in a fatal plane crash along side pilot Franklin Augustus on Friday, according to Mayor of New Orleans. The small aircraft went down in a field near New Orleans Lakefront Airport, CBS affiliate New Orleans WWL-TV reports.

The award-winning anchor was working on a story about a pilot whose work included helping at-risk youth when the fatal crash occurred. Parker spent 25 years as a broadcast journalist at WVUE Fox 8 and earned a reputation as a journalist who covered hard news but with tremendous heart, according to WWL-TV.

Parker was also active in the community as a speaker and active supporter of dozens of non-profits as well as community groups.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell released a statement expressing admiration for Parker’s work as a reporter. “She told it to us straight, but with a combination of professionalism, intelligence, warmth and grace we may never experience again. New Orleans did not just lose a five-time Emmy-winning journalist, or a familiar, comforting face on our TV screens. We lost a loving mother of three, a beautiful human being, and an invaluable member of our community,” Cantrell said.

