National Weather Service Confirms 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Oklahoma

Posted 8:27 am, August 18, 2019, by

Quinton, OK (KFSM) — The National Weather Service in Tulsa is confirming that just after 4 A.M. on Sunday (August 18), a magnitude 3.7 earthquake shook the ground around Oklahoma and other surrounding areas.

The earthquake occurred about one mile north of Quinton, Oklahoma in Pittsburg County.

There have been no reported injuries or reports of damage at this time.

Scientists are continuing to track aftershocks in the coming weeks. More than a dozen quakes were tracked by the Oklahoma Geological Survey west of Kingfisher in late July.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.