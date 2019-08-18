WATCH: Hot And Muggy End To Weekend

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled this morning. The threat of heavier rain stays to our north. The rest of the weekend will be hot and humid. Relief isn’t likely until mid-week.

RAIN CHANCES

Scattered showers and storms are possible in NW Arkansas and parts of the western River Valley this morning. Overall, the rain chances is lower than before. More rain is possible after sunset through the early morning hours.

HOT SUNDAY

Heat Advisories are in effect across Eastern Oklahoma and parts of the River Valley today. Feel-like temperatures will be near 105 to 110 degrees. It may be hotter for some areas.

Highs near 90 degrees in Northwest Arkansas this afternoon. Clouds may stay around this morning.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but feeling much hotter.

-Sabrina