Benton County Detention Center Holding Book Drive For Inmates

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Benton County Detention Center is holding a book drive to gather donations for the inmate book cart.

The book cart services inmates throughout the facility and provides them with reading materials each week.

The detention center is currently running low on books and is reaching out to the community for help.

Books can be of any reading level but must meet the following criteria:

Books must be paperback

Books must not contain pictures

Books cannot be of an explicitly sexual or violent nature

Books cannot have ultra-thin pages, common in many older bibles

Books cannot have messages written in them

Books must be in good condition, without rips, tears, or missing pages

The book drive is happening from Aug. 19 through Sept. 2. and all donations can be taken to the Benton County Sheriff’s Department.