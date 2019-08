× Chad Morris Gives Injury Report Following Monday’s Practice

FAYETTEVILLE: (KFSM) – As the preseason is more than half over, the injuries have started to mount for Arkansas and this weekend it was the receiver position that was hit the hardest.

Senior Deon Stewart was lost for the season with a torn ACL while junior Jordan Jones could miss up to a month with a high ankle sprain. Razorbacks coach Chad Morris met with the media on Monday to give a full breakdown of the team’s injuries.