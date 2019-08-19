× Fayetteville Police Crack Down On Distracted Driving

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Drivers should be on the lookout this week as officers begin to crack down on distracted driving.

The Fayetteville Police Department along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are coming together this Wednesday (Aug. 21) to focus on distracted drivers.

There will be more officers and deputies patrolling Fayetteville during this time, so drivers are asked to be mindful of those who are conducting traffic stops.

Police are asking all drivers to put down their phones and drive carefully.