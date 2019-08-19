Fayetteville Police Department Offers Free ‘Dog Walker Watch Training’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Calling all pet owners! The Fayetteville Police Department is offering a free training session to help you spot crime while walking your dog.

On Friday, Sept. 13, from 1-3 p.m. officers will be at Bryce Davis Dog Park to give citizens tips on how to be aware of their surroundings when walking in their neighborhood.

The free training will also teach people how to report potential criminal activity and how to be a good witness.

Anyone, dog or no dog, is welcome to attend.

Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided.