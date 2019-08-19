Franklin County EMS Coordinator Resigns After Allegations Of Falsifying Community Service Paperwork

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The 911/EMS Coordinator for Franklin County has resigned after allegations of inappropriate messages.

Randy Boren resigned on Friday (Aug. 16) after he reportedly falsely signed off and submitted dates that a woman worked community service hours in exchange for inappropriate messages.

“Inside those photographs were some suggestions that Mr. Boren had altered a community service workers hours," said Franklin County Deputy Chief Travis Ball.

Those Facebook messages contained explicit photos on Boren's county provided cell phone from a community service worker.

As part of Boren's job, county officials say he supervised some community service workers who cleaned and did other jobs at the EMS station.

Ball says they are still investigating what deals were made between Boren and the woman.

“There was some explicit photos inside the messenger and some conversation between Mr. Boren and the female community service worker," Ball said.

Boren initially denied having any conversations with the community service worker and denied falsifying any community service paperwork. During another interview, officials say he admitted to engaging in the conversation but denied altering any dates.

“Right now we are at a point where we will look into anything that’s on the computer or the cell phone which may give us some more information on what actually took place," Ball said.

The identity of the woman who was doing the community service work has not been released. The sheriff's office says there is another woman who they will also be interviewing.

5NEWS has reached out to Boren for comment on the allegation, but have not heard back.