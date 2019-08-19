× More Than 80,000 Accounts In Washington Co. Affected By Assessment Error

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — An error at the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Department (AACD) means values provided earlier this year for assessing personal property were incorrect.

Russell Hill, Washington County Assessor, made the announcement lat Monday (Aug. 19) that roughly 84,000 accounts in Washington County were affected by these incorrect values.

“This is not a tax increase. We are correcting the vehicles that were undervalued to being with,” Hill said.

“We’re simply putting them on at the correct value and notifying the property owners of the change.”

Hill said his office will be mailing out the corrected values this week to everyone affected in Washington County.

The AACD, located in Little Rock, has issued a new set of corrected values to be applied to all cars and light trucks assessed for 2019. The new assessed values for 2019 will not be due for payment until 2020.

Hill said if a property owner disagrees with their personal property value, they have until Aug. 29 to appeal that value and make an appointment with the Board of Equalization.

All appointments for Washington County are made through the Washington County Clerk’s office by calling 479-444-1538.