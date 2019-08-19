Go
Search
Replay:
Latest Newscast
5NEWS TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS
Menu
News
Sports
Hog Central
Health
On-Air
Contests
Traffic
Events
Weather
Ft. Smith
88°
Low
78°
High
98°
Fayetteville
88°
Low
73°
High
92°
Bentonville
88°
Low
73°
High
92°
See complete forecast
Mrs. Bailey – 3rd Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
Posted 10:06 am, August 19, 2019, by
Grace Pike
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Segment Sponsored by:
Breeden
Adventure Arkansas
Check the latest 5NEWS adventure.
Popular
Car Crash In Fayetteville Leaves Woman Dead
USGS Confirms 3.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Oklahoma
Man Shoots Taco Bell Employee After Asked To Pull Forward In Drive-Thru
Woman Rushed To Hospital With ‘Kidney Stone’ Pain Gives Birth To Triplets
Latest News
Alligators Caught Climbing Fences And Swimming Across Roads In Florida
Mrs. Bailey – 3rd Grade Huntsville Intermediate School
Fire Destroys Home On Beaver Lake; 2 Firefighters Injured
Two Men Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Woman Who Fell Off Dock Into Ocean
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Kelley – 3rd Grade Tate Elementary
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Adams – 3rd Grade Willowbrook Elementary
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Davis – 3rd Grade Russell D. Jones Elementary
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Castillo – 3rd Grade Russell D. Jones Elementary
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Duran – 3rd Grade Russell D. Jones Elementary
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Davis – 3rd Grade Mansfield Elementary
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Fox – 5th Grade McNair Middle School
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Hansman – 2nd Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Mears – 5th Grade McNair Middle School
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Dana – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mrs. Baldwin – 1st Grade St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Seen on TV
Mr. Crozier – 5th Grade McNair Middle School
On Air
Pledge of Allegiance
Mr. Sturdy – 3rd Grade Lamar Elementary
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.