NWA Orthodontist Indicted In Fraud, Bribery Scheme Involving Former State Senator

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A former Northwest Arkansas orthodontist has been indicted in a bribery and fraud scheme involving former state Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson.

Staring in February 2014, Hutchinson and Dr. Benjamin Gray Burris “devised a scheme in which Burris hired and retained Hutchinson as an attorney and paid Hutchinson retainer payments in exchange in part for Hutchinson to take official action as an Arkansas legislator to benefit Burris and his orthodontic companies,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Burris, 47, is charged with 14 counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Burris paid Hutchinson roughly $157,000 over two years to draft and file legislation to amend a law restricting dental practices that Burris wanted to change.

Burris also provided Hutchinson with gifts, including free orthodontic services for his family and the use of a private plane to travel to a college football game.

Talk Business & Politics reported that Hutchinson worked with Burris to overturn and file legislation that prevented dental hygienists and specialists from engaging in certain dental and orthodontic practices.

Now living in Florida, Burris had several dental and orthodontic clinics registered under his name spread throughout Arkansas.

According to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office, Burris owned clinics in Bella Vista, Clarksville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Van Buren and Waldron.

Gray’s arraignment is set for Sept. 11 in Fayetteville.

Hutchinson, who is Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s nephew, pleaded guilty in June in federal court to accepting bribes and filing a false tax return, part of an agreement with federal prosecutors in a sprawling corruption probe, according to the Associated Press.